Clifford McFadden
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens and Brumley Funeral Home
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Overcoming Word Praise Center
Clifford Grady McFadden Obituary
Clifford Grady McFadden

Wichita Falls - Clifford Grady McFadden, 67, of Wichita Falls passed away on May 15, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Overcoming Word Praise Center with Rev. Mark Graham, officiating. Interment is scheduled for a later date at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

On December 2, 1951, Clifford was born to Florine McFadden and E.P. Williams in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School and continued his education by obtaining a Bachelor's degree in photography and journalism from the University of Central Oklahoma (formerly Central State University), where he was initiated into the Lambda Phi Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Clifford honored his country with over 23 years of military service, which included 4 years in the United States Navy. After achieving Chief Master Sergeant (E9), he retired from the Air National Guard. He retired after many years at Delphi Automotive as the Work Family Program Coordinator. Clifford was active at the Sheppard Air Force Base Gospel Worship Service where he faithfully served as an usher for many years, while also providing comfort and care by volunteering with Hospice, nursing homes and various community projects. Helping others with needs around their home, like cutting grass, repairing fences, and giving back to the community with blankets for the homeless and donating blood over several decades was a trademark of Clifford's love to assist others. Clifford will be missed by many friends and family.

Along with his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by a sister, Jessie Cleveland.

He is survived by his wife, Shunta McFadden; children, Kobe McFadden, Kamil Kell and husband, John, Christopher Butler; step-children, Antonio Lomax and wife, Quietera, and Sharonica Phillips and husband, Gary; brothers and sisters, Preston McFadden, Margie Stephens, and Mary Swoope; and numerous grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 19, 2019
