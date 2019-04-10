|
Clifton Earl Ward Jr.
Wichita Falls - Clifton Earl Ward Jr., 71, of Wichita Falls passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Grace Church with Reggie Coe and Rev. Billy Wade officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Clifton was born on May 22, 1957 in Williamston, South Carolina to the late Clifton Earl and Mary Frances (Coltrain) Ward Sr. Clifton played football through high school. Having a father who was a combat pilot during two wars in the United States Air Force, the family was stationed in many places, but once they arrived at Sheppard Air Force Base, Clifton enrolled in Midwestern State University, and never left. He was a proud brother of Sigma Nu fraternity. Clifton worked at Certainteed for over 30 years never missing a day of work. He was a member of the Air Force Reserve, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
After retirement, Clifton was ready at the "drop of a hat" to drive Janice anywhere she needed to go. It did not matter to him if it was for a fun day in country, or a meeting in South Texas. Clifton always had his "Go Britches" in full gear.
Clifton was preceded in death by his mother; and sister Deborah Henderson
He is survived by his wife Judge Janice Sons of Wichita Falls; children Jennifer Spurgers of Wichita Falls, Brad Ward of Wichita Falls, Brian Ward of Augusta, Georgia, and step-son Rusty Sons and wife Richelle; grandchildren Emily Spurgers, Taylor Sons, Madeleine Sons, and Jackson Sons; father Clifton Earl Ward Sr. of Tampa, Florida; and nephew Michael Henderson of Tampa, Florida.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 10, 2019