Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
100 South Ewing Street
Boyd, TX 76023
(940) 433-5310
Clifton Eugene "Gene" Ramage

Clifton Eugene "Gene" Ramage Obituary
Azle - Clifton Eugene "Gene" Ramage, 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather, and retired professional of Lockheed Martin Quality Control Inspector, and Navy Veteran, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Azle.

Graveside service is 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Cottondale Cemetery.

Clifton was born on April 19, 1931 to Thomas Earl and Mattie (McDaniel) Ramage in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was united in marriage to Joyce LaWayne Roberts on December 12, 1952 in Wichita Falls. Clifton proudly served in the United States Navy and he retired from Lockheed Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Joyce Ramage; his brother; and 2 sisters.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Vicky Tobin of Azle; son, David Ramage and wife Amy of Bedford; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Wheeler of Azle, Whitney Earley and husband Jake of Haslett, and Hayden Ramage of Bedford; 3 great-grandchildren, Jordan Wheeler, Benton and Garrison Earley; sister, Paula Chicken of Wisconsin; numerous extended family and a host of friends.

Hawkins Funeral Home Boyd

940-433-5310

www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
