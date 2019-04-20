|
|
Clifton Ray Apple Jr
Wichita Falls - Clifton Ray Apple Jr, also known as "Cowboy", passed from this life on April 18, 2019 at Rocky Mountain Care Center.
He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas. In his early years he worked as a Journeyman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. He loved old country
music, he loved hunting, his favorite watering hole was the Badlands Saloon where he has many friends. He loved his old hat.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Ray Apple Sr, of Fredericksburg, Texas and also his brother, Craig Potter, of Mansfield, Texas.
Clifton was survived by his mother, Charlotte Potter and step-dad, Bob Potter; his daughter, Karen Dunavan of San Antonio, Texas and son, Scott Apple of New Braunfels, Texas. He had three living siblings, brother, Randy Potter of Saginaw, Texas; brother, Bobby Potter; and sister, Julie Riley, both of Burleson, Texas. He is also survived by several grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 20, 2019