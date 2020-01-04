|
|
Clinton Geral Frazier
Iowa Park - Clinton Geral Frazier, 84, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Grace Church of Iowa Park with Pastor Kendall Graves and Assistant Pastor Ryan Graves officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.
Geral was born September 26, 1935 in Wichita Falls to Udell and Mary (Woodall) Frazier. He married Mary June Richardson on July 16, 1955 in Iowa Park, Texas. Geral worked his whole life, driving trucks and retired from Northgate International House after 32 years of service. After his retirement, he drove another 15 years as a hotshot driver for Turlington Air Delivery, retiring completely at 82 years of age. Geral was a member of Grace Church of Iowa Park where he helped out doing everything he possibly could, most recently assisting with bagging peanut brittle patties. He loved his family dearly, especially his grand and great grandchildren.
Geral is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary June Frazier; parents, Udell and Mary Frazier; and three brothers, Jimmy Joe, Danny and Charles Leroy Frazier.
Surviving relatives include his son, Geral Dwayne Frazier, Rick Frazier, and Nancy Frazier, all of Iowa Park; five grandchildren, Michael Frazier, Amanda Zellers, Nathan Frazier, Amanda Timpson, and Kevin Frazier; eight great grandchildren; and one brother, Bobby Frazier of Iowa Park.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Church of Iowa Park. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020