|
|
Clinton Neth
Wichita Falls - Clinton Dale Neth passed on from this life unexpectedly on March 6, 2020 at the age of 79.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Smyrna Cemetery in Montague County with Louis Clayton officiating.
Clinton was born on September 10, 1940, the 11th of 12 children, to Frank and Macie (Wilson) Neth, in Bend, Oregon. He graduated from Bend Senior High School in June of 1958. He joined the United States Air Force in January of 1962. While stationed at Sheppard A.F.B., he met the love of his life, Linda Ann Erwin and they were married in November of 1966. Clint served 3 tours in Vietnam, from November 1967 until April 1972 as a helicopter mechanic. After 22 years of service, he retired as a Master Sergeant in November of 1984, awarded numerous medals and ribbons. He went to work for TXDOT Engineering Department, and retired from them in 2003.
Fresh out of high school, one of Clint's first endeavors was to attend the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, in Eugene Oregon, where he graduated and became a dance instructor. This love for dancing held true the remainder of his life. Prior to joining the USAF, he also worked for the U S Forestry service in Oregon for a short time. He loved to hunt with his brothers, and uncles. He and Linda enjoyed antiquing, and traveling. They would travel to Oregon to attend family and high school reunions, stopping in Las Vegas, both coming and going. In his later years, he enjoyed dancing, target practice at the shooting range, throwing darts, shooting pool, trout fishing in Colorado, playing his banjo, and flirting with the waitresses at restaurants. One of his favorite past times was playing cribbage for hours on end with his beloved sister, Dorothy and anyone else who was game.
Clint was kind and generous to others, even strangers. He would buy you a meal, or give you a ride if you needed it, and was a great tipper. He was loyal to his childhood friends, and made great effort to retain those relationships, no matter the distance. Clint was a humble man and, when asked about his military service, would simply say he was just doing his job. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 49 years, Linda; and brothers and sisters Blanche, Donna, Florence, Willis, James, Jack, Myron, Myrtle, and Ralph.
Clint is survived by children Greg and Melissa Neth of Wichita Falls; sisters Dorothy Brooks of Oregon and Nancy Rogerson of Arizona; along with numerous nieces nephews, and cousins.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020