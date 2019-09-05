|
Clyde Henry Koetter
Wichita Falls - Clyde Henry Koetter of Wichita Falls, Texas, died on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 68 although his wisdom and stubbornness will not be forgotten.
Clyde was born on September 24, 1950 in Jacksboro, Texas. The world was promptly put on notice.
Clyde was the second of ten children (7 boys, 3 girls) born to Elsie Mae Frerich Koetter and the late Edwin Charles Koetter.
Many people knew Clyde through various ways such as a long time farmer-rancher, motorcycle gang member, doting husband, drag racing super-fan, John Denver lookalike, adored father, barroom arm wrestling champion, multi-time 'King of Burk', and cherished grandfather.
He loved many things including large guns, chewing tobacco, and fast cars - much of which to the dismay of his beloved wife, Linda Fern Koetter, to whom he was married for 40 years.
He despised mustard, slamming car doors, telemarketers, over-paid & under-worked athletes, and 4-cylinder gas economy motors.
Clyde attended both Windthorst and Archer City High Schools but likely not because he wanted to. He graduated in 1969 and quickly went to work, basically never stopping until this last Monday. His work ethic was his and his family's pride.
Famously opinionated and short-tempered, Clyde passed on these traits to his son, Chris Koetter, of Iowa Park, Texas.
A connoisseur of Saturday morning westerns, Sunday morning coffee, and swear words, Clyde always had the right tool for the job. And if he didn't, he would go buy it.
To know Clyde was to have a trusted friend that would go anywhere, anytime to help in any way. There was always a dollar to lend and a bowl of ice cream in the freezer.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Koetter, his son Chris Koetter & wife Cheryl, and his beloved grandsons Carson & Cooper Koetter. He also leaves behind his loved pet dog, Murphy.
He is also survived by his mother, Elsie Mae Koetter, of Scotland, Texas, as well as his siblings: brothers Charles, John, Gary Joe, Danny, Don, & Dale, and sisters Judy, Carol, & Teresa and all of their spouses as well as numerous nieces & nephews.
Clyde was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Charles Koetter.
A memorial service is set for Saturday, September 7, 2019 at noon at the Knights of Columbus hall in Scotland, Texas. Clyde would've insisted that friends and family wear work clothes to the service because, "I'm sure there's work to do after."
You wouldn't have guessed it, but Clyde opted to be an organ donor after he passed. In lieu of flowers or other tributes in honor of him, please consider making the same selfless gift.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 5, 2019