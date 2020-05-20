|
Cody W. Kidwell, Jr.
Austin - Cody W. Kidwell Jr. passed away and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Viewing will be held at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 p.m., followed by graveside service at Riverside Cemetery at 3:30pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Cody was born October 21, 1948 in Quanah, Texas to Cody W. and Mary M. Kidwell. After graduating from John Hirschi High School he served our country as an Air Traffic Controller in the United States Air Force. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Isaacs, on June 7, 1969 and together they went on to pursue their education majoring in Accounting and Economics and both graduating with a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Midwestern State University. In 1979, he became a Certified Public Accountant. He began his professional career as the Accounting Controller for Herschel Wortham Oil and Gas Producer, in Wichita Falls, Texas. He, his wife and two children later relocated to Midland, Texas to become the accounting controller for Hillin Drilling Company in Odessa, Texas. He also taught Oil & Gas Accounting at Midland Jr. College. Following a brief tenure at Hillin Drilling Company, he accepted a position as a Senior Financial Analyst with Exxon Corporation. He held many positions while working for ExxonMobil at some of their many locations around the world, including Midland, Texas, Green River and Labarge, Wyoming, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, and Houston, Texas.
After returning to Texas from his foreign assignment, he was the lead financial analyst for the country of Kazakhstan and soon retired from ExxonMobil Corporation in 2002. Following his retirement, he became a Registered Investment Advisor and formed Togwotee Financial Company, Inc. in Austin, Texas. Cody enjoyed playing racquetball, softball, and running. He was an avid hunter and fly fisherman. He spent most of his free time giving back to the community. He volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels, dressed as Santa to deliver Christmas gifts for the less fortunate, was a member of the Presbyterian Church serving as a Deacon, Ruling Elder and Clerk of the Session, and was an active player and coach for the coed church softball league. For a brief period, he was also a lay Minister at White Mountain Presbyterian Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
With his active lifestyle at work, church and community he always found time to be a loving, supportive, dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was fortunate to travel around the world with his wife by his side and enjoy some of Gods blessings here on Earth. He is survived by his wife, Judy Kay Isaacs Kidwell; two children, Cody W. Kidwell, III and wife Alanna Kristine Henry Kidwell, and Carol Ann Kidwell Lazelle and husband David Lazelle; his grandchildren, Rebecca L. Finley, Joshua J. Finley, Cory A. Gondeck, Kaylee R. Kidwell, and Cody W. Kidwell IV; and great-grandchildren, Kaira M. and Evan A. Cawley. He is also survived by his brother, Clinton F. Kidwell; and two sisters, Virgie Renee Merrick and Mary Elizabeth Arthurs. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Cody W. and Mary M. Kidwell; and two sisters, Rita A. Parham and Ruth M. Kidwell.
It was his belief that he owed a lot of his success and accomplishments to the many childhood years he spent at the Boys and Girls Club and The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls, Texas. To honor that, Cody requests a contribution to the Boys and Girls Club or The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls, Texas in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Times Record News from May 20 to May 21, 2020