Cole Brown
Iowa Park - Cole River Brown, 7 months old, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Iowa Park, Texas. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Highland Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Dutton Funeral Home of Iowa Park.
Cole was born October 25, 2018 in Wichita Falls to John Paul Brown and Kelsy Ann Smith. He was always so happy and loved to smile. Cole was a smart little boy who loved to wiggle, never being still. He loved life and especially loved his sister and grandparents.
Surviving relatives include his parents, John Paul Brown and Kelsy Ann Smith; sister, Brynlee Winkler; grandparents, Mark and Kelly Brown, David and Judy Brown, and Michael Smith; great grandparents, Cheryl and Bruce Smith and Glen and Pam Baker; and his great-great grandmother, Leola Smith.
Published in The Times Record News on June 26, 2019