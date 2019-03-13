|
Colgene (Northcutt) Townsend
Wichita Falls, TX
Colgene (Northcutt) Townsend, 82, died March 8th, 2019. A chapel service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday March 16th, 2019 at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel, 121 N. 5th Street, Durant, Oklahoma. A gathering will be one hour before the service from 1-2:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Durant. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 13, 2019
