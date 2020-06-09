Condell Lowrie
Nocona - Condell Lowrie, 90, of Nocona, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 08, 2020.
There will be a private Memorial service at a later date.
Condell was born on February 16, 1930 in Nocona, Texas to Gordon A and Lonus (Orrell) Lowrie. He served his country in the US Marines Corps during the Korean War. Condell married Shirley Reynolds on November 25, 1954 in Nocona, Texas. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nocona and was retired from the County of Montague where he worked as the District Clerk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Erma Ruth Kilcrease.
Survivors include his wife Shirley of Nocona; three daughters, Lisa McCoy and husband Donny of Longview, Texas, Connie McMahan and husband Jim of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Barbi Sharp of Grapevine, Texas; grandchildren, Tyler Sharp, Connor Sharp, John McMahan, Molly Reynolds and husband Corey, Laura Bennett and husband Cason; four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solaris Hospice at 2250 South Fast Ste. 400, Decatur, Texas 76234 or the Nocona City Fire Department at 100 Cooke St., Nocona, Texas 76255.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
