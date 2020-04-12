Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Crestview Memorial Park
Connie Beth Robinson Mitchell


1949 - 2020
Connie Beth Robinson Mitchell Obituary
Connie Beth Robinson Mitchell

Wichita Falls - Connie Beth Robinson Mitchell, 70, of Wichita Falls, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Reggie Coe, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Connie was born on May 19, 1949 in Odessa, Texas and was the daughter of the late Art I. Robinson and Mary Beth Stanley Robinson. She was a longtime member of Grace Church. She worked many years for Service Printing Company in the bindery department.

Connie was a great lover of nature, and had a spunky personality that endeared her to many. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Richard Inman of Ft. Worth; her nephew, David Inman of Zurich, Switzerland; her niece, Chelsea Inman of Wichita Falls; and a host of cousins, family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
