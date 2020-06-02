Cora Huddelston
Wichita Falls - Cora Ann Huddelston
Cora Ann Huddelston departed this life May 31 in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 81.
Cora Ann is survived by her husband D. W. "Dub" Huddelston of Wichita Falls, son Michael Ray of Houston, Texas, and Lisa Ray of Stuttgart, Germany, and Jeffery Ray and wife Ruth Ann of Wichita Falls, Texas; four grandchildren, Kyle Ray of Houston, Traci McCombs and husband Adam McCombs of Stuttgart Germany, Phillip Ray and wife Alyssa, and Joshua Ray and wife Susanna, all of Wichita Falls, as well as her sister, Pat Richardson, of Harrah, Oklahoma. Cora Ann was also blessed with seven great grandchildren: Morgan and Micah McCombs, Charlotte, Charlie, and Caedmon Ray, and Titus and Eden Ray. Cora Ann was blessed as well with many wonderful cousins and lifelong friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Bobby "Fuzzy" Ray of Wichita Falls as well as her parents, Hugh Whigham Smart and Opal Moore Smart, and her grandparents, John Robert Moore and Cora Wininger Moore of Duncan, Oklahoma, as well as many wonderful aunts and uncles who enriched her life and to whom she felt very close.
Cora Ann was born August 22, 1938 to Opal and Hugh Smart in Duncan, Oklahoma. She graduated from high school from Empire, west of Duncan, in 1956. She was an honor student, Senior Class Secretary, lead in the Senior class play, and a proud cheerleader for six years, cheering on her boyfriend and star basketball player, Fuzzy Ray. She married Fuzzy, her high school sweetheart, in that same year of 1956. Son Mike was born in 1959 and son Jeff in 1961. Cora Ann pursued her higher education at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma and at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. She earned two education degrees and taught for twenty one years at several public schools, including Windthorst Texas, Archer City, Texas, and Watauga, Texas.
Cora Ann lived a full life and had many friends because she enjoyed being a friend. Listening and empathizing were her specialties, and she loved to analyze life and all its nuances with her sister and her friends. She was always caring friend, sister, aunt, and grandmother who worked hard at staying in touch and being there for everyone.
Cora Ann loved to travel and was slightly embarrassed that she had been to Hawaii six times. She sewed, quilted, read, sang in the choir, and she loved Southern Gospel music. She read music, but did not play by ear. She could sometimes be persuaded to play the piano, though she claimed that it was definitely not her favorite thing to do. However, she was church pianist at a small church in Runaway Bay, Texas for a time. That was a testament to her faith and true servanthood, because she said she had to practice hard!
Faith was indeed a pivotal center in Cora Ann's life. She was a faith-filled Christian who walked the walk with her Lord every day. Her prayer life was active and ongoing and her faith was immense. Family was another focal point for Cora Ann. Cora Ann was 100% focused on her children and grandchildren and their lives. She was an absolutely loving and dedicated grandmother and her four grandchildren were the great joys of her life. She felt the same about her great grandchildren, but though the love was there, her health only allowed her to admire and love them from more of a distance.
Cora Ann was fortunate, after Fuzzy's death, to find another wonderful partner who loved her and whom she also loved and who took such good care of her, her husband Dub Huddelston.
Cora Ann Smart Ray Huddelston was a blessed woman who had an amazingly full and well-lived life and in turn blessed all who were privileged to be in her life. This world has lost a shining light and heaven has received an angel.
A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 Wednesday, June 3, at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas, with a graveside service immediately following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cora Ann's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Wichita Falls - Cora Ann Huddelston
Cora Ann Huddelston departed this life May 31 in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 81.
Cora Ann is survived by her husband D. W. "Dub" Huddelston of Wichita Falls, son Michael Ray of Houston, Texas, and Lisa Ray of Stuttgart, Germany, and Jeffery Ray and wife Ruth Ann of Wichita Falls, Texas; four grandchildren, Kyle Ray of Houston, Traci McCombs and husband Adam McCombs of Stuttgart Germany, Phillip Ray and wife Alyssa, and Joshua Ray and wife Susanna, all of Wichita Falls, as well as her sister, Pat Richardson, of Harrah, Oklahoma. Cora Ann was also blessed with seven great grandchildren: Morgan and Micah McCombs, Charlotte, Charlie, and Caedmon Ray, and Titus and Eden Ray. Cora Ann was blessed as well with many wonderful cousins and lifelong friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Bobby "Fuzzy" Ray of Wichita Falls as well as her parents, Hugh Whigham Smart and Opal Moore Smart, and her grandparents, John Robert Moore and Cora Wininger Moore of Duncan, Oklahoma, as well as many wonderful aunts and uncles who enriched her life and to whom she felt very close.
Cora Ann was born August 22, 1938 to Opal and Hugh Smart in Duncan, Oklahoma. She graduated from high school from Empire, west of Duncan, in 1956. She was an honor student, Senior Class Secretary, lead in the Senior class play, and a proud cheerleader for six years, cheering on her boyfriend and star basketball player, Fuzzy Ray. She married Fuzzy, her high school sweetheart, in that same year of 1956. Son Mike was born in 1959 and son Jeff in 1961. Cora Ann pursued her higher education at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma and at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. She earned two education degrees and taught for twenty one years at several public schools, including Windthorst Texas, Archer City, Texas, and Watauga, Texas.
Cora Ann lived a full life and had many friends because she enjoyed being a friend. Listening and empathizing were her specialties, and she loved to analyze life and all its nuances with her sister and her friends. She was always caring friend, sister, aunt, and grandmother who worked hard at staying in touch and being there for everyone.
Cora Ann loved to travel and was slightly embarrassed that she had been to Hawaii six times. She sewed, quilted, read, sang in the choir, and she loved Southern Gospel music. She read music, but did not play by ear. She could sometimes be persuaded to play the piano, though she claimed that it was definitely not her favorite thing to do. However, she was church pianist at a small church in Runaway Bay, Texas for a time. That was a testament to her faith and true servanthood, because she said she had to practice hard!
Faith was indeed a pivotal center in Cora Ann's life. She was a faith-filled Christian who walked the walk with her Lord every day. Her prayer life was active and ongoing and her faith was immense. Family was another focal point for Cora Ann. Cora Ann was 100% focused on her children and grandchildren and their lives. She was an absolutely loving and dedicated grandmother and her four grandchildren were the great joys of her life. She felt the same about her great grandchildren, but though the love was there, her health only allowed her to admire and love them from more of a distance.
Cora Ann was fortunate, after Fuzzy's death, to find another wonderful partner who loved her and whom she also loved and who took such good care of her, her husband Dub Huddelston.
Cora Ann Smart Ray Huddelston was a blessed woman who had an amazingly full and well-lived life and in turn blessed all who were privileged to be in her life. This world has lost a shining light and heaven has received an angel.
A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 Wednesday, June 3, at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas, with a graveside service immediately following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cora Ann's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.