Wichita Falls - Cora June Garner Sanderfur died Nov. 9, 2020. She was 90. A visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with graveside services at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Charlie Cemetery. The family is asking that masks be worn and attendees practice social distancing.
Cora June was born in Charlie, Texas, June 20, 1930, to Cora Stanley Garner and Will Garner. She played volleyball at Petrolia High School and graduated from there as salutatorian in 1947, then attended Hardin Junior College (now Midwestern State University). She worked in the accounting offices at Mercantile Credit and Perkins-Timberlake.
Cora June married a boy she met in the third grade at the Charlie School. Kenneth Sandefur moved to California in the early 1940s but returned to Texas after he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, and the two reconnected. They were married Jan. 19, 1952, just before Ken shipped off to Korea. They returned to Clay County after Ken's discharge.
In 1963, the family moved from Charlie to Wichita Falls, but Cora June remained proud of her little hometown. She went to work as secretary at Faith Village Church of Christ, where the family attended. For the next 29 years, she considered that her ministry and service to God. She printed a weekly bulletin in the days of cut and paste layout on an old A.B. Dick offset press. She remained active in ladies Bible class and other church projects as long as she could. Even though it was hard, June remained faithful in attendance until it was no longer possible.
Before retirement, she took a stained glass class, leading to a hobby that lasted the next 25 years. She made many pieces - large and small, simple and intricate - for family and friends. But few things brought her as much pleasure as having her family for a meal. The roasts she fixed in her 1970s model Crock-Pot were legendary among her sons-in-law. And no one could make roast gravy like she did. She also loved being with her extended families for Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve gatherings, always bringing one of her Jell-O salads, among other dishes. When family came to visit, she made sure to have no-bake cookies or Special K cookies cooling on the counter.
Cora June jumped right into the personal computer age, learning how to email, check her bank balances, and make her own greeting cards. She took up texting on an iPad - a new way to keep up with her kids and grandkids. She scanned old photos and hundreds of slides and put them on CDs so they could be preserved and enjoyed without a projector.
Cora June was a devoted Texas Rangers fan - rarely missing a game on TV and always staying with them until the end. Many will miss their Rangers critique sessions with her.
Those who have gone on before Cora June include her parents, sisters Kathryn Prescott and Billie Bevering; brothers and their wives Bob and Imotha Garner, and Orville Glenn and Joyce Garner; and son-in-law Mike Floyd.
She is survived by Kenneth, her husband of 68 years; daughters Kathy Floyd, Peggy Terrell and husband Herb, all of Wichita Falls; daughter Julie Snyder and husband Scott of Hurst; and son Joel Sandefur and wife Becky of Oklahoma City. She is also survived by grandchildren Robert Sandefur and wife Jane of Garland; Rheana Powell and husband Brandt of Robinson, Illinois; Matt Terrell and wife Alexis of Denver, Colorado; Jennifer Lebow and husband Daniel of Wichita Falls; Ky Sandefur of Dallas; and Jackie Snyder of St. Louis, Missouri; five great-grandchildren; sister Dora Ann Knight and husband Tom of Wichita Falls; brother-in-law M.H. "Pete" Bevering of Charlie; and many nieces and nephews.
The family thanks the staff at Texhoma Christian Care Center, Hospice Plus, and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their care this past year. Memorials may be made to Faith Village Church of Christ or the Charlie Cemetery Association.
