Coy Lynn Compton
Wichita Falls - Coy Lynn Compton, 77, of Wichita Falls, went to be with her Savior on Thursday, October 17, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on June 5, 1942, to Coy and Audra Blagg in Gainesville, Texas, one of four children.
Coy Lynn was introduced by mutual friends on a blind date to the love of her life, Mike Compton, and they spent the next 60 years creating a beautiful legacy. Coy Lynn spent her life loving and caring for her family. Her children and grandchildren will remember her through her written and spoken words of encouragement. Her passion was sharing the love of Jesus to all she met. No one ever left her presence without being surrounded by guardian angels in the name of Jesus.
Coy Lynn was preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Phillip; and her daughter, Jackie Lynn. Those remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Mike Compton of Wichita Falls; her brothers, Roy Blagg of Shawnee, Oklahoma and Danny Blagg and wife Cindy of Thackerville, Oklahoma; son, Kelly Compton and wife Saudra of Houston; daughter, Sandra Hopper and husband Mike of Wichita Falls; daughter, Raylyn Schmidt and husband Joel of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Heith and Lauren Daniels, Amanda and Benton Ross, Ross Compton, Shelby and Brandon Ivey, Alexa and John Davino, Casey Bounds, Danielle Glenn, Matthew Kowalski, Sienna Hunsaker, and Nathan Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Hayden, Blake, Rylee, Stella, Whitley, Audra and Atlas; and many more dearly loved family members.
A Celebration of Life service for Coy Lynn Compton will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Evangel Church, 3800 Barnett Road in Wichita Falls, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated for donations to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019