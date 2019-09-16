|
|
Coyle Robert "Dee" Defoor, Jr.
Wichita Falls, Texas - Coyle Robert "Dee" Defoor, Jr., passed away at the age of 86 on September 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Eastview Cemetery in Vernon, Texas with Brother Ron Fox officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00-7:00 PM at Luun's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Dee was born in Wichita Falls, TX on August 27, 1933. He married the love of his life, Theresa Nan Thompson on July 12, 1955 and they were married for 58 years until Theresa's death in 2014. Dee was the oldest of six children of Coyle Robert Defoor, Sr and Lola Mae Studdard, of Vernon, Texas.
Dee volunteered to serve his country at the age of 18 when he joined the United States Army. He was in active duty across Europe and Asia. During his nearly two decades of service to his country, Dee was a combat veteran in Korea and Vietnam, with additional duty stations in Turkey, Germany, France and Japan. He achieved the rank of Staff Sargeant, and was awarded in the National Defense Service Medal and was a Purple Heart recipient. After his military service, Dee continued to serve his fellow soldiers through the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4747 of Vernon, Texas where he held several positions, the last serving as Post Chaplain.
After living all over the world, having one daughter born in France and another in Germany, Dee and Theresa relocated their family to Wichita Falls, TX, where he became a part owner and operator of ABC Meat Packing Plant until 1973 when Dee and Theresa purchased the historic Zale's Jewelry building from Mr. "Honey" Brown in downtown Wichita Falls and started Defoor's Jewelry and Loan (and Gun Shop). Defoor's became a mainstay at the corner of 8th and Ohio, growing into the largest gun dealer in Texoma, until Dee and Theresa retired and closed the business in 2012 after 39 years. Dee especially looked forward to Saturday mornings when the "guys" would come in and drink coffee with him and see what was new in stock.
Dee loved his family and his customers who traded with him for all those years. He believed that "every day is a great day because God created it for a reason".
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, infant daughter, Sharon, grandson, Jonathan Hanes, brothers, Billy and Jimmy, and sister, Wanda Goodall. He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Robin Hanes and husband, Bret of Wichita Falls, TX, and Carol Rebecca Odom and husband, Charlie of Graham, TX; grandchildren, Staci Koetter and husband Todd, Christopher Odom and wife, Justis, Matthew Hanes and wife Jaci, and Morgan Odom; and six great grandchildren, Kaden and Kathryn Koetter, Briley, Logan and Elliott Odom, and KcKinley Hanes. He is also survived by a brother, Don Defoor and wife Maxine, and sister, Patricia Defoor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019