Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Craig Moore
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Craig Allen Moore


1987 - 2019
Craig Allen Moore Obituary
Craig Allen Moore

Wichita Falls - Craig Allen Moore, 31, of Wichita Falls, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Craig was born on October 10, 1987 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was employed with Pizza Hut. Craig was a talented carpenter and mechanic, and had a passion for working on cars. He loved music, had a sweet spirit, and loved playing jokes and seeing others laugh.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda Jamison.

He is survived by his wife, Susan McKinney; his daughter, Stormy Rene Moore; his sons, Ethan Allen Moore, and Nathan Davis Moore; his daughter on the way, Ava Lilly Moore; his mother, Jalena Jamison; his father, Joe Moore and wife Connie of Seguin; his brothers and sisters, Kevin Moore of Odessa, Kristen Moore Culver and husband Billy of Natchitoches, Louisiana, Donnie Jackson and wife Jennifer of Iowa Park, Angela Yow and husband Jason, and Natalie Richardson all of Wichita Falls; his grandparents, Leslie Joe Moore, Jr. and Lillie Moore of Huntington; and his father-in-law, Robert Davis McKinney.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 11, 2019
