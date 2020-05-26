|
|
Cris Hacker Jr.
Bowie - Cris Levie Hacker Jr., 85, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Decatur, TX.
Family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the White Family Funeral Home at 1418 TX-59, Bowie, TX 76230.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Cris was born September 20, 1934 in Vernon, TX to Crystal (Robinson) and Cris Hacker Sr. He grew up in Kamay, TX and graduated from Valley View High School in 1952. Cris attended Midwestern State for 2 years and then attended railroad telegrapher school in Pueblo, CO. After graduation he got a job with the Santa Fe railroad, returned to Texas and married Eva Jo Bohannon on July 4, 1954. They then moved to Fowler, CO for 1 year before returning to Texas. He worked for the Soil Conservation Service for 40 years, living in Matador and Knox City, TX. After he retired Cris and Jo moved to Bowie, TX in 2003.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Eva Jo.
Cris is survived by three sons, Richard and Deena Hacker, Russ and Simone Hacker and Rance Hacker all of Decatur, TX. Brothers Clifford and Sherry Hacker of Floydada, TX and Bill and Karen Hacker of Lakeside City, TX. 5 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 1 great-grandson and 1 great-granddaughter.
Honorary Pallbearers are his 8 grandchildren, Meredith Hacker, Jordan Hacker, Ashton Hacker, Gunner Hacker, Harrison Hacker, Ivie Hacker, Holden Hacker and Isaac Hacker.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Published in The Times Record News from May 26 to May 28, 2020