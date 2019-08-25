|
Criseida Interial
Wichita Falls -
It is with great sadness that the family of Criseida Interial announces her passing on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 77.
The family will receive family and friends at a visitation from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26th at First Baptist Church with Hospice of Wichita Falls Chaplain Starkovich Forster officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Beatriz (Barrientos) and Adolfo Interial, Criseida was born on January 29, 1942, in Concepcion del Oro Zacatecas, Mexico. Criseida moved to Laredo, Texas in 1958 when she attended the Holding Institute for high school.
In 1961, Criseida moved to Wichita Falls and started working at the North Texas State Hospital. She retired from the State Hospital after 30 years of service. In 1983, the three sisters, Elva, Raquel, and Criseida, went into business and started Wedding Creations by Interial. With God's help, Wedding Creations was open until 2006.
Criseida was known to her loved ones as Cri Cri. Cri Cri was always helping taking care of all of the children, and was therefore adored by them all. She was a devout Christian, who read her bible every single night and always attended a Sunday service. She was known to keep everything perfect: from the home, to her lawn, to herself.
Along with her mother, Criseida was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Adolfo and Homero Interial.
Criseida will be loving remembered by her sisters Elva Interial and Raquel Crow; nieces Betty Callejas, Sandra Duke, Luvy Amaya, Dally Ross; nephews Lee Gonzalez, Kendall Wallace, Brian Wallace, and Scott Wallace; and countless great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephew. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310. The family would like to sincerely thank the team at the Hospice of Wichita Falls for their love and care during the last months. They loved Cri Cri as a family member, and the family loves them.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 25, 2019