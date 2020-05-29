Crystal Slay Stewart
Wichita Falls - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Crystal Slay Stewart.
Crystal was born to Brenda and Sonny Slay on July 3, 1978 in Mineral Wells, Texas. Crystal graduated from Petrolia High School in 1996 and received her degree as a Licensed Vocational Nurse from Vernon College in 1999.
Survivors include her two children, Wyatt and Chase Stewart; father, Sonny Slay and his wife Lisa; three brothers, Robert, Brandon, and Sonny Slay; grandmother, Ada Whitaker; aunt, Terri Baker; three uncles Keith, Roger and Chris Whitaker; along with one niece and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Slay; aunt, Melinda Daffern; and grandfather, Robert Whitaker.
Crystal set herself apart from the crowd by loving genuinely and generously. Her life experiences made her a positive witness to so many. Her children Wyatt and Chase were the love of her life. On numerous occasions she would declare that her "boys" were everything to her. She had the great ability to light up a room with her beautiful smile. If we could ask Crystal her greatest accomplishments in this life, she would say, giving her life to Jesus Christ and being a mother. We mourn her greatly and focus on the scripture Romans 8:38-39. God bless this special woman and let her soul rest in heaven where she will have eternal peace.
Private family services were held under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a financial donation in memory of Crystal Slay be sent to a joint savings account for her children at Iowa Park First Bank.
Published in Times Record News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.