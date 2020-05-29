Crystal Slay Stewart
1978 - 2020
Crystal Slay Stewart

Wichita Falls - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Crystal Slay Stewart.

Crystal was born to Brenda and Sonny Slay on July 3, 1978 in Mineral Wells, Texas. Crystal graduated from Petrolia High School in 1996 and received her degree as a Licensed Vocational Nurse from Vernon College in 1999.

Survivors include her two children, Wyatt and Chase Stewart; father, Sonny Slay and his wife Lisa; three brothers, Robert, Brandon, and Sonny Slay; grandmother, Ada Whitaker; aunt, Terri Baker; three uncles Keith, Roger and Chris Whitaker; along with one niece and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Slay; aunt, Melinda Daffern; and grandfather, Robert Whitaker.

Crystal set herself apart from the crowd by loving genuinely and generously. Her life experiences made her a positive witness to so many. Her children Wyatt and Chase were the love of her life. On numerous occasions she would declare that her "boys" were everything to her. She had the great ability to light up a room with her beautiful smile. If we could ask Crystal her greatest accomplishments in this life, she would say, giving her life to Jesus Christ and being a mother. We mourn her greatly and focus on the scripture Romans 8:38-39. God bless this special woman and let her soul rest in heaven where she will have eternal peace.

Private family services were held under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a financial donation in memory of Crystal Slay be sent to a joint savings account for her children at Iowa Park First Bank.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Christina Harmon
Friend
May 30, 2020
Im so sorry for yalls lose
Melissa Davidson
Acquaintance
May 29, 2020
Katonya Cole
May 29, 2020
Chereta Hale
Friend
May 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.. she in Gods arms now . I will pray God can bring you some comfort . Love you more then words can say .
Rudy ( mom number 2 ) Bowers
Friend
May 29, 2020
I love you. I will always cherish the fun times we had together,we were some ornery teenagers.You will ALWAYS be in my heartd.
I love you to the moon. You will FOREVER E IN MY HEART❤
Melinda Hoffman
Friend
May 29, 2020
I Love You Crystal and will miss you till we meet again in the pearly streets in heaven.
Mary Biddy
Friend
May 29, 2020
Praying for peace for the family during this time.
Kelly Hughes
Friend
May 29, 2020
Crystal was a wonderful person!! She will be greatly missed!! Praying for the family during this sad time!!
Serina Vestal
Friend
May 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jennifer Dill
Acquaintance
May 29, 2020
Crystal yoy were a light to so so many. May you rest in peace.
Heidi Cavinder
Friend
May 29, 2020
Sarah Stone
Friend
May 29, 2020
I will always love and miss you! We may have never hung up but you are my cousin and I want you to tell aunt Brenda and aunt Mindy hello for me!
Jennifer Taylor
Family
May 29, 2020
I am Sonny's cousin Robyn. Sandie's daughter. I want you to know that I am very sorry for your loss. I am praying for each and every one of you. May she Rest In Heaven.
Robyn Thornton
May 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jennifer Gump
Friend
May 29, 2020
My deepest condolences! Sending love and prayers to everyone that has a hurting heart! RIP and my her soul finally be set free! Lots of love
Lorie Ballard-Moore
May 29, 2020
Love you and will miss you dear friend.
Crystal Lary
Friend
May 29, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. My God be with yall through this time.
Sam and Judy Woods
Friend
May 29, 2020
I'm so very for yalls loss. Your in my prayers fOr peace and understanding. I love yall so very much ❤❤
Lorrie Walsh
Friend
