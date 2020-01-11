Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Charles Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Charles Moore Obituary
Curtis Charles Moore

Maryville, TN - Curtis Charles Moore, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at North Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6955 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, Texas 76180. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Curtis was born Dec. 20, 1944 in Stockton, Calif., to Fermon and Nina Ruth Sands Moore. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1963. On Dec. 19, 1964 he married his high school sweetheart, Julienne Abdouch and they spent 55 married years together.

Curtis was a long-time member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fermon and Nina.

Survivors: Wife Julienne; daughter, Christi Lewis and husband, Mark; son, Curt, Jr., and wife, Heather; four grandchildren, Kalie Lewis, Cade Moore, Halee Moore and Tanner Lewis; sister, Sherian Del Toro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -