Curtis Charles Moore
Maryville, TN - Curtis Charles Moore, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at North Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6955 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, Texas 76180. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Curtis was born Dec. 20, 1944 in Stockton, Calif., to Fermon and Nina Ruth Sands Moore. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1963. On Dec. 19, 1964 he married his high school sweetheart, Julienne Abdouch and they spent 55 married years together.
Curtis was a long-time member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fermon and Nina.
Survivors: Wife Julienne; daughter, Christi Lewis and husband, Mark; son, Curt, Jr., and wife, Heather; four grandchildren, Kalie Lewis, Cade Moore, Halee Moore and Tanner Lewis; sister, Sherian Del Toro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020