Cynthia "Kay" Boyd-Harrison
Cynthia "Kay" Boyd-Harrison

Wichita Falls - Cynthia "Kay" Boyd-Harrison, 70, a beloved mother, sister, mema, aunt and friend gained her angel wings Monday, November 30, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 in the chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Mr. Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.

Kay was born on July 10, 1950 in Wichita Falls to the late Charles William and Margery Aline (Cameron) Bailey Jr. Kay was employed by Howmet for many years. She loved to cook. Kay also enjoyed gardening, and cultivating plants, as well as her beloved dog Cassie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Harlan Lee Harrison in 2017; sister Pamela Bailey Hood; and nephew Shane Hood

Kay is survived by her only daughter Angela McGee and husband James of Shawnee, Oklahoma; grandsons Aaron and Ryan Worley, and Jayden McGee of Shawnee; granddaughter Karmen Lea and significant other Jaime Angel of Shawnee; great-grandsons Kingston Worley and Luca Angel; sister Cheryl Mackenzie and husband Roland of Taylor, Michigan; brother Lanny Lancaster and wife Nancy of Houston; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
