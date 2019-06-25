|
|
Cynthia Diane Mills
Wichita Falls - Cynthia Diane Mills, 67, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Chad Stubblefield officiating.
Diane was born on September 4, 1951 in Big Spring, Texas to Darmond Elvin and Wanda Joyce (Merrick) Hall. Diane was a wine enthusiast, and enjoyed going the lake, and the outdoors, and most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert "Bobby" Mills in 2010.
Diane is survived by daughters, Crystal Somes and husband Logan of Wichita Falls, and Tammy Coffman of Richardson; grandchildren, Kristen and A.J. Coffman; siblings, Rusty Hill and wife Saundra of Mansfield, Wanda Elaine Myers and husband Michael of Holliday, Robert Hill and wife Dorothy of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Richard Hill of Michigan; along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 25, 2019