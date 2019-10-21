|
Cynthia Elaine "Cindi" Majewski
Wichita Falls - Cynthia Elaine "Cindi" Majewski passed from this world on October 10, 2019, surrounded by family and dear friends, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Cindi was born September 1, 1955, in Falfurrias, Texas, to D. H. "Bo" Hill and Donnarae Karoline Meldgaard. She grew up and graduated from high school in Beeville, Texas. After graduation she moved to Austin and worked for the state of Texas. On a visit to Wichita Falls with a friend, Cindi met her loving husband-to-be, Greg Majewski. They married on May 30, 1975, and made their home in Wichita Falls, a city she truly came to love.
Cindi went to work in 1975, at Bethania Hospital as a cashier. That was the beginning of a 42 year career at Bethania and United Regional Health Care System. With hard work and determination to make the most of the opportunities given to her, Cindi rose to the position of Director of Medical Records and Transcription, a position she held at the time of her retirement in 2016.
Cindi was an avid gardener. Her garden was a great source of pride, contentment and peace to her. She also loved skiing, listening to music, enjoying time outdoors, being in her pool, spending time with her friends and family and most of all being a 'mommy'.
Cindi was preceded in death by her brother, D. H. Hill, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Greg Majewski; her pride and joy, daughter Sarah Majewski of San Antonio, TX; her parents; brothers, Sandy and family of Laredo, TX; and Terry and family of Austin, TX; her niece, Kandice Gross of Colorado; special sisters-in-law, Julie Majewski and Donna Majewski; and numerous in-laws, all of whom she loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life for Cindi will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. The family encourages anyone who would like to offer a remembrance, relate a story or say a prayer for Cindi to do so at the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cindi's name to honor her memory may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019