Cynthia Lou "Cindy" Kyle
Wichita Falls - Cynthia Lou "Cindy" Kyle, 61, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6:30 and 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Clump, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Cindy was born on October 16, 1958 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Harry Brewer and Carol Collins Brewer. Cindy's passion in life was running Kyle's Quick Change for 15 years. She never met a stranger, and loved talking to and taking care of each and every customer. Cindy was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. The true back-bone of her family, Cindy had the biggest heart. Her family and grandchildren were her life.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Keri Leigh Kyle; and her sister, Tanya Brewer.
She is survived by her loving husband, Pete Kyle; her sons, Shawn Kyle and wife Cassie, and Ricky Kyle all of Wichita Falls; her daughter, Kelli Kyle of Wichita Falls; nephew, Jon Aultman of Wichita Falls; nieces, Rhonda Rebber and family, and Melissa Colemenro and family; her grandchildren, Owen Kyle, Tristan McReynolds, Aaron Muniz and wife Isabelle, Jake Kyle and Rikki Jo Kyle; her great-grandchildren, Lily Muniz, Jacob Muniz, Jentry and Josey Kyle, and Faith Fielder; her great-great grandson, Rowdy; as well as numerous other family and many friends who will miss her dearly.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019