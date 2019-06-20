|
Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn Jimenez
Bedford - Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn Jimenez died Monday June 17, 2019 in Grapevine, TX.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Jackson of City View Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Cindy was born on November 20, 1958 in Wichita Falls, Texas, the firstborn to Felix and Gloria Esparza. Growing up there she acquired education at Reagan Junior High and Wichita Falls High School where she was nominated most beautiful. She married the love of her life, Tony Jimenez, on August 24, 1974. They went on to have two children, Steven A. Jimenez and Audrey N. Jimenez. In 1998 they relocated to Bedford, TX where they could be closer to Steven's growing family.
Not only beautiful, Cindy was a kind, compassionate, understanding person and proved to be so as she worked as a private duty nurse/companion most of her career and was beloved by all her patients. Cindy's laughter could cheer anyone up in a heartbeat and you could find yourself laughing with her thinking "I missed it but it has to be funny because Cindy's laughing!" Cindy also loved to cook and was fantastic at it-everyone always begged her to make her cornbread dressing and Green Chile enchiladas for family gatherings. She loved it when we'd call her for recipes and could stay on the phone "hours" giving us tips on her signature dishes. But nothing gave her more joy than cooking for her two grandsons, Austin and Grant, whom she loved dearly. For Her favorite pastime, she enjoyed antique shopping and finding a good bargain at the neighborhood garage sale. She had a talent for finding that "gem" and could artistically reinvent it to decorate her home beautifully. She loved sports, as a teenager she even played catcher for the Girls Club softball team. Her favorite thing to do though was watch the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon and making "Caldo" with her husband Tony, surrounded by family. Cindy took great pleasure in traveling with her family and was great at planning the family vacations to places like New Mexico to visit "Aunt Lupe and Uncle Metty", The Redwoods in California, the beaches in Florida and Port Aransas to name a few. Cindy also had an appreciation for God's word, the Bible, and took great comfort in learning about His promise of seeing her son Steven, as well as other loved ones, again in the resurrection.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Steven A. Jimenez; and brother, Randy Esparza. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tony R. Jimenez of Bedford; daughter, Audrey N. Jimenez and son-in-law Juan Zavala both of Bedford; grandsons, Austin Jimenez and Grant Jimenez both of Wichita Falls; parents, Felix and Gloria Esparza of Wichita Falls; sisters, Lorie Munden of Roanoke and Sandra Esparza of Wichita Falls; and nephew Drew Propes of Bremerton, Washington; brothers-in-law, Robert Jimenez and Richard Jimenez; sisters-in-law, Mikki Moreno, Debra Jimenez, and Melinda "Milly" Maxey; as well as many loving aunts and uncles and cousins.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 20, 2019