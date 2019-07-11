|
|
Cynthia Lynn Runcie Toriumi
Wichita Falls - Cynthia Lynn Runcie Toriumi passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois at the age of 53, the result of a tragic accident.
She was born October 21, 1965, in Marlin Texas. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School and Texas Tech University.
Cynthia was very active in high school. She was president of the Keywanettes her senior year. She was presented as a debutante the same year and was thrilled to be named Queen.
At Texas Tech she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and was honored to be elected president her senior year. She was very active in Campus Crusades for Christ and continued her support after college.
She moved to the Dallas area where she bore two children, Carter Sullivan Bras and Whitney Alyson Bras. She relocated to Coppell, Texas and became very active in Valley Ranch Baptist Church. She worked a number of years for ARI in Dallas owned by friends from Wichita Falls. She had just accepted her dream job in Chicago and was due to start July 9,2019.
Cynthia married the love of her life, Eric Toriumi on November 19, 2016 in Chicago.
In addition to Eric, Carter and Whitney, Cynthia is survived by her mother and stepfather, Pat and Steve Runcie of Temple, Texas, her father and stepmother, Sandys and Diane Peyton of Missouri City, Texas, 1 step sister, 2 step brothers, 3 step children and her beloved dog Gypsy.
A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at Valley Ranch Baptist Church, 1501 E. Belt Line Road, Coppell, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Stephens County Animal Shelter,
www.littleshelterthatcould.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 11, 2019