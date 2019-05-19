Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Cynthia Marie Neal

Wichita Falls - Cynthia Marie Neal, 59, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2015 in the chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Cynthia was born June 16, 1959 in Wichita Falls to Charles D. Richardson and Florence Louise (Robinson) Richardson. She was a lifelong resident and graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School. Cynthia was a great friend to many and will be missed.

Cynthia was preceded in death her father, Charles D. Richardson and her brother, Charles D. Richardson, Jr.

She is survived by her mother, Florence Moore of Wichita Falls; son, Derrick Neal also of Wichita Falls; brother, Ronald Richardson of Fort Worth; also several nieces and great nieces.

All arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 19, 2019
