D. A. Bloodworth
Henrietta - Durward Allen Bloodworth Sr. passed away on January 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Randy Osborn, pastor officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery in Manitou, Oklahoma at 2:30 pm on Saturday. Visitation will be on Friday evening, January 31, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
He was 97 years old, born May 4, 1922 in Manitou, Oklahoma. He was one of nine children.
He graduated Manitou High School and soon after joined the U.S. Navy. After serving in the Navy he served in the U.S. Marines and later the U.S. Air Force, for a total of 26 years of military service. He served honorably during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He was awarded numerous awards for bravery and honor. During his military service he and his family lived in many different states and a few foreign countries, but he always felt most at home in north Texas and southern Oklahoma.
He married Judith Fisher of Manitou, Oklahoma on March 28, 1943 and had six children: Durward A. Jr., Cynthia, Edward, Douglas, Ginger and Mark.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith in 1990, his son Durward Jr. in 1993, his son Edward in 2019 and his grandson Durward Allen Bloodworth III in 1968 and also his wife Vera Pearl in 2005.
He has lived in Clay County near Henrietta, Texas since 1965 when he retired from the military. He had a farm where he raised cattle until his death. He enjoyed the peace and solitude of farm life.
He is survived by his current wife, Margaret of Henrietta, his daughter Cynthia of Little River, his son Douglas and wife Karen of Florida, his daughter Ginger and husband Steve of Henrietta, his son Mark of Henrietta and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren as well as four step-children, Lynn Stone and wife Juanetta, Lee Stone and wife Andrea, John Stone and wife Mary K and Pam Stone and one brother, Kenneth of Richardson, Texas as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.
Along with his military career D.A. was also a licensed Auctioneer. He attended the Missouri Auction School in the late 1950's and presided over many auction sales in Kansas, Oklahoma, Florida and Texas and numerous other states. He also taught two of his sons the trade as well.
He was a 32 Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite and his son D.A. Jr. was a 33 Degree. They enjoyed a relationship not only as father and son but also as Masonic brothers.
Some of the things D.A. enjoyed the most was spending time with his family, eating good food and watching his cows graze. He was in his element when anyone wanted to hear a story about the "old days" and could remember people and events from his early childhood. This fantastic memory continued up until the time of his passing.
He will dearly be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Any contributions in his memory can be made in his name to any local Masonic Lodge.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020