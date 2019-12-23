|
Dajuana "Kayse" Calvin Champion
Olney - Dajuana "Kayse" Calvin Champion, age 57, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in New Mexico. Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Lunn Funeral Home with Dan Hooper officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Kayse was born on March 29, 1962 in Olney to Charles Walker Calvin, Sr. and Darlene Gayle (Knox) Calvin. She enjoyed cooking, liked to go fishing and truly enjoyed visiting with her friends. Kayse was preceded in death by her father and a nephew, Willie Kellar.
Kayse is survived by her mother and step-father, Gayle and Mike Hayter of Megargel; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Barbara Calvin of Olney; sister and friend, Rhonda Fowler and Terry Wilson of Megargel; step-brother, Scot and Terri Hayter of Megargel; grandmother, Frances Copeland of Olney; uncle and aunt, Buddy and Jolene Knox of Archer City; nieces and nephews, Michelle Johnson of Olney, Devin and Tiffany Fowler both of Fort Worth, Savannah King of North Richland Hills, Jessica Hayter of Megargel and Joshua Hayter and wife Caitlyn of Fort Worth, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019