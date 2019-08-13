Services
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Dale Criswell Obituary
Dale Criswell

Iowa Park - Dale Criswell, 57, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Burkburnett, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.

Dale was born November 28, 1961 in Wichita Falls to Roy (Cris) and Barbara Criswell. He spent most of his life working as a diesel mechanic and was a professional tinkerer, with the ability to fix anything he got a hold of. He loved Coca Cola, cake, and ice cream. His favorite sports teams were the LA Rams, New York Yankees and the Oklahoma Sooners. He loved a good joke and having a good time. He was lighthearted and easy going, but cared for his friends and family very much. Dale is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Pinnow. Surviving relatives include his father, Roy (Cris) Criswell of Bellevue; wife, Brenda Criswell of Iowa Park; sons, Scotty and wife, Jessica Mitchell of Iowa Park; Rusty and wife, Serena Criswell of Iowa Park; Blake and wife, Jesica Criswell of Electra; daughter, Rebecca Criswell of Iowa Park; siblings, Mickey Criswell of Citronelle, Alabama; Butch Criswell of San Tan Valley, Arizona; Jeana Hagar of Yellville, Arkansas; TJ Criswell of Bellevue; and Mary Major of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Mason and Brock Mitchell of Iowa Park and Cutter Criswell of Electra, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial are suggested to the Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, 411 S. Wall St. Iowa Park, Texas 76367. Please share your condolences at www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 13, 2019
Remember
