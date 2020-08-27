Dale Minniear
Wichita Falls - Dale Minniear was welcomed to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, August 27th. He was born August 1, 1949 to C.C. "Bud" Minniear and Gloria Gregory Minniear. He married the love of his life, Carrie, on March 13, 1999.
Dale was a life long Wichitan, attending Cunningham and Jefferson Elementary Schools, Barwise Jr. High School and graduating from Rider High School in 1967. He then continued his education, receiving his Bachelors degree from Midwestern University in 1971 and his Master's degree from Midwestern State University in 1975. Dale then began a dedicated career in education. He first taught in Nocona, Texas for one year. After that year, he came back home to serve the rest of his years in education in Wichita Falls. He taught at Reagan Junior High for 4 years. He then moved to Hirschi High School. He coached golf and taught English during his first years. He then served as dean of boys, assistant principal and then principal of Hirschi from 1987 until 1997. He was passionate about his service to the students and parents at Hirschi. He was instrumental in bringing the food court and graphic arts lab to Hirschi. Mr. Minniear was also present at most Hirschi sporting events. He called these years at Hirschi the happiest of his career. From 1997 until 2003, he served as an administrator for the Wichita Falls I.S.D. at the Education Center heading up the Choice program.
After retirement from the W.F.I.S.D., Dale found a second career at Comanche Red River Casino. He worked there as Compliance Manager until 2017, when he retired again. He made many friends at the casino and was known for playing practical jokes on his co-workers.
Dale had a life long love of sports and the outdoors. He enjoyed coaching his sons' baseball teams. He delighted in watching his sons' and grandsons' sporting events. He also found pleasure spending days hunting, fishing and playing golf. He and Carrie enjoyed traveling, taking cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean and visiting many special places in the United States. He and Carrie are members of Park Place Christian Church.
Dale is survived by his wife Carrie; his sons Toby and wife Amanda; Shane and wife Katie; his daughter Carissa Long and husband Nicholas; step-son Blair Hix; his precious grandchildren, Gabriel Pelletier, Carson Minniear, James Long, Issac Minniear, Carley Long and Landon Hix; his brother, Danny Minniear and wife Jane; his sisters Lisa Adams and husband Jimmy; and Brenda Gee. He is also survived by a large group of extended family.
A celebration of Dale's life will be held on Monday, August 31 at 10 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. A family visitation will be Sunday, August 30 from 2 to 4.
The family requests memorials be made in Dale's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
of Wichita Falls (901 Indiana St., Suite 350, Wichita Falls, Texas 76309), Hospice of Wichita Falls or the Park Place Christian Church Playground for All fund (4400 Call Field Rd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308). Family requests that all guests attending visitation and service wear masks. Monday's service will be livestreamed on FaceBook.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
