Dan Andrew Craig
Wichita Falls - Dan Andrew Craig of Wichita Falls, TX passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on Friday, July 19, 2019.
He was born in Houston, TX on January 6, 1936 to Margaret and Andrew Boriski and given the name Andrew Leon Boriski, Jr. He spent his childhood and teen years in Chattanooga, TN and was an avid athlete lettering in football, track, basketball and softball.
Prior to entering the USAF he changed his name to Dan Andrew Craig. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1977. He was an Intelligence Specialist, serving three tours in Vietnam, was awarded the Bronze Star, seven Air Force accommodations and was promoted to, and retired as a Master Sergeant. After retiring from the United States Air Force Dan was employed at PPG in Wichita Falls and he was able to fully retire at age 55.
His first marriage was to Beverly Ann Genung. They were married for 22 years and had four children; Paul, Sheri, Cindy and Amy. He later married, and is survived by Dawn Marie Nethery of Wichita Falls, TX. They enjoyed 36 years of a loving marriage. They resided in Wichita Falls and enjoyed playing bridge, square dancing and traveling the world together. They recently enjoyed their pets, especially their dog, Little Bit, who won over Dan's heart.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Crestview Memorial Park, 1917 Archer City Highway, Wichita Falls, TX, 76302, under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. The attire for the memorial service will be casual. If you have a favorite style Hawaiian shirt please feel free to wear it because Dan loved his Hawaiian shirts.
The family is thankful for the caregivers who have been very supportive, the staff at United Regional Hospital who were recently very helpful, Texoma Christian Care Center, and the loving care and concern provided by Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310. www.howf.org.
Published in The Times Record News on July 22, 2019