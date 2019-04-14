Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Dan Curtis Humphreys Obituary
Dan Curtis Humphreys

Wichita Falls - Dan Curtis Humphreys, 73, of Wichita Falls passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 5 and 7 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Chaplain Joe Cook, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 14, 2019
