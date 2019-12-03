|
Dan Stanley Jr.
Henrietta - Dan Stanley Jr, 62, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, slipped the surly bonds of earth and danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings to meet his Lord and Savior in heaven; the outcome of an undetected, massive heart attack two weeks earlier.
Dan was born on May 27, 1957 in Otis AFB, Massachusetts. Being born into an Air Force family, Dan lived a few years in Otis AFB; Bentwaters AFB, Ipswich, England; and Bunker Hill AFB, Indiana before settling in the Sheppard AFB / Wichita Falls area. After studying criminal justice and radiology, he worked as a long-distance commercial truck driver then short haul HAZMAT truck driver until his death. Dan stayed abreast of current events and could discuss a wide variety of topics with you. He was a good listener and great conversationalist. He touched many lives with his gentle spirit, big smile, and generous heart.
Dan met the love of his life, Andrea Asbury Stanley, at the Firehouse Grill restaurant in Big Springs, Texas, where Andrea was the owner and awesome chef. They married on October 19, 2012 and enjoyed eight wonderful years together, fulfilling Dan's dream of being a husband, father, and grandfather in one beautiful package. They loved their lake house home in Henrietta and traveled often between work, children, and grandchildren in W. Texas and the lake house.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Andrea; his mother, Doris Stanley; his sweet mother-in-love, Bonnie Asbury; loving sister, Laura Franco and husband Ray; loving sister Linda Stanley; niece Ashley Marie and husband Kevin; nephew, Ryan Rivard; loving sister Pam Wolfe and husband Kenneth; nephew Kevin Wolfe and wife Alicia; nephew Bryan Wolfe; dear sister Pat Crawford and husband Tony; niece Meredith Cowser and husband Wade; dear friend and brother-in-law, Aaron Asbury; sister-in-law Renae Hughes and husband Bill; daughter, Tiffanie Subia and husband Furillo; granddaughter Kalell Wennik; granddaughter Zoe Subia; son Matthue Ellis and wife Ginny; grandson Ashton; granddaughters Sterling and Peyton Ellis; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many dear friends who loved Dan and will miss him greatly.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dan Stanley Sr; his father-in-love, Adam Asbury; his nephew Shane Rivard; grandparents; plus aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m, Thursday, Dec. 05, 2019, at the Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home, Wichita Falls. Pastor Ben Murray will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery. Serving as pall bearers will be Cornelius Betts, Matthew Famb, Kyle Bachman, David Tracey, Matthue Ellis, and Furillo Subia.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 04, 2019, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019