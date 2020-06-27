Dana Goff
Wichita Falls - Carolyn Dana Goff of Wichita Falls died on the evening of June 26 at the age of 81 surrounded by her loving family.
Dana was born on September 26, 1938 in Burkburnett, TX to Bernice "Peg" and James Dana "Jim" Riddle. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers Allen and Robert Riddle, sister Betty Mills, and two daughters, Tebby & Debby Austin.
Dana is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jim Goff, two sons Terry and Mike Austin, Terry's long term partner, Peggie, Mike's wife Tracie, daughter Laurel Stehling and husband Brian, stepson John Huffines and wife Karen, foster daughter Diane Huffines. Grandchildren: Luke & Logan Lamer; Austin Boucher, Evan Lutz; Mason, Cameron & Kathryn "Katie" Dana Austin, Alex Huffines, devoted niece Patricia Mills, nephews, Dana "Cy" Mills, Jim Riddle, Steve Riddle, numerous nieces and nephews.
Dana's career focused on taking care of people. She was in Human Resources at Delphi in Wichita Falls and personnel at Sheppard AFB.
Dana's passion focused on taking care of animals. She devoted a great deal of her time to P.E.T.S. Spay and Neuter Clinic of Wichita Falls and the Obedience Training Club of Wichita Falls. She was warmly greeted at the rainbow bridge by a crowd of dear old friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either the American Cancer Society or P.E.T.S Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic of Wichita Falls.
Services will be held at a later date to be determined when friends and family can be safe.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.