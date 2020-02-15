|
|
Daniel Marcelo "DAN" Garza
Wichita Falls - Daniel Marcelo "Dan" Garza of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 81, after a long struggle with AML (leukemia).
Dan was born in Brownsville, Texas, on July 4, 1938, to Salvador Marcelo Garza and Ana Ofelia Lopez. He was preceeded in death by his only sibling, Edna Iris Garza-Escobedo. Dan is survived by his widow, his brother-in-law Romeo Escobedo, his sons, David and Peter, his daughter-in-law Megumi, grandchildren Maya and Eli, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dan attended many schools during his life, graduating from Harlingen High School. He graduated from Trinity University (B. S.) (Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, (Master of Divinity), and T.C.U.-- Brite Divinity School (Doctor of Ministry). He received an honorary doctorate from Austin College in Sherman, Texas. Dan served in the army and was proud of this service to his country.
He was ordained in the Presbyterian Church, and pastored Hispanic Presbyterian Churches in San Antonio, Austin, and Fort Worth. He coordinated a portion of the Presbyterian Women's Birthday Offering, and served twenty-five years at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary before he retired. After retirement, he continued to serve (short term) Presbyterian churches in Wichita Falls. Dan spent two years in the army and was proud of his military service to his country.
A Service of Witness to the Resurrection is being planned for late March. His body has been donated to science.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may wish to make donations to (1) New Hope Presbyterian Church's Mobile Food Ministry or Building fund;(2) the Dan and Mary Garza Scholarship Fund at MSU; (3) WeCan civic organization; (4) Hospice of Wichita Falls; Presbyterian Manor/Good Samaritan Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020