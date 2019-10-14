|
|
Daniel Mark Ladd
Burkburnett - Daniel Mark Ladd, 63, died October 8, 2019, at his home in Burkburnett, Texas. He was born in Burkburnett on March 11, 1956, and was a lifelong resident in the community.
Daniel was a student from first grade through high school graduation in Burkburnett. He was an excellent student, on the honor roll, played on the football team, and cared deeply for his many friends at school. His parents Glenn and Frances were always very proud of their son. Dan attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with honors Cum Laude and a degree in Pharmacy. That was no small task! Just being accepted into the pharmacy program requires courses in biology, chemistry, math, physics, calculus and human anatomy, as well as the social sciences, humanities, and written and oral communications. During his successful career he worked at two Fort Worth hospitals and two Burkburnett pharmacies.
In his free time Dan enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing along the sandy banks of the Red River, and duck hunting with friends and family. Untold hours were spent building duck blinds and fishing his favorite spots. Almost every weekend was spent camping and splashing in the river. He loved and cherished those good times spent with his close friends and relatives.
Daniel was a devout Christian with a deep devotion to Jesus Christ, the Lord God, and the Holy Spirit. He devoted himself to studying the Holy Christian Bible and being a Witness for Jesus Christ to spread the good news of eternal life from Jesus' death on the cross. He was Baptized and Confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Burkburnett and later transferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church on 11th Street in Wichita Falls. Daniel participated in Bible Study groups and was a witness for Jesus Christ. He also attended the Fort Wayne, Indiana Lutheran Seminary until he became ill and was unable to continue his studies.
Daniel is survived by his sister, Treva Jean Ladd of Austin, Texas, and her son, Christopher Conan Ladd of San Francisco, California.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Aubrey Ladd and Frances Erna (Marten) Ladd; paternal grandparents, Clark Ladd and Jewell Ladd of Burkburnett; maternal grandparents, Edward August Marten and Norma Ann (Holtzen) Marten; great-grandparents, William August and Caroline (Alwardt) Marten who came to live in Clara, Texas in 1907; and great-great grandparents, William Marten and Freadericke Willehelmina (Moss) Marten who immigrated to the US from Germany; his aunt, Lorrine (Ladd) Knox and husband Bob Knox (of Olney) have three children: Jimmy Knox, Kenny Knox, and Sharon Knox; uncle Lowell Ladd and wife Bobbie Jean Ladd have two children: Elwyn Ladd, and Mike Ladd.
Daniel has five maternal aunts and uncles and their spouses [all deceased] and thirteen maternal first cousins. Most of the first cousins have children and grandchildren. Many of them live in the Wichita Falls, Burkburnett and the North Texas area.
- Uncle Edward and Waneta Marten: Sharolyn (Marten) Lanford [deceased], Marcia (Marten) Jenkins
- Uncle Harry and Maxine Marten: Rusty Marten, Gary Marten, Steve Marten, and Cindy (Marten) Swanson
- Aunt Vivian (Marten) & Lee Ickert: Billy Barlow [deceased], Buddy Barlow, and Linda Barlow;
Laura (Ickert) Smith, and Chad Ickert
- Uncle Floyd and Rhea Marten: Kurt Marten, Tracey (Marten) Wasinger
- Uncle William (Bill) and Betsy Marten: Martha (Marten) McWilliams, Janet Kay (JK) Marten.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett, with Rev. Rick Cody of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Wichita Falls, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother and father. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019