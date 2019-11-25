Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel T. Kim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel T. Kim Obituary
Daniel T. Kim

Wichita Falls - Daniel T. Kim, 52, Wichita Falls passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 5 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Lamar Baptist Church with Pastor Minh Doan, officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Daniel was born on June 22, 1967 to the late Thinh N. Kim and Hoa Nguyen in Vietnam. He arrived in the United States in 1985 and graduated high school in Florida. Later he obtained an Associate's Degree in Ministry from Wayland Baptist College and was working toward a degree in computer science. Daniel married Kim Lam in 1998 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and he worked at home as a computer programmer and served God as a minister. He was an excellent sushi cook and enjoyed being with his family. Daniel was a family man and loved everyone. He will be missed by many family and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Kim.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Kim Lam; second mother, Sophia Kim; six brothers: Nghia Huynh and wife, Nguyet, Kevin Nguyen and wife, Kelly, David Kim and wife, Hoa, Livingstone Kim and wife,Tu, Phillip Kim and wife,Loan and Samuel Kim and wife, Amy; two sisters, Christindoza Le and husband, Pat and Josephine Kim; 11 nieces; 20 nephews; and numerous other family members.

The family suggests no flowers or gifts.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -