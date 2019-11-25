|
|
Daniel T. Kim
Wichita Falls - Daniel T. Kim, 52, Wichita Falls passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 5 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Lamar Baptist Church with Pastor Minh Doan, officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Daniel was born on June 22, 1967 to the late Thinh N. Kim and Hoa Nguyen in Vietnam. He arrived in the United States in 1985 and graduated high school in Florida. Later he obtained an Associate's Degree in Ministry from Wayland Baptist College and was working toward a degree in computer science. Daniel married Kim Lam in 1998 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and he worked at home as a computer programmer and served God as a minister. He was an excellent sushi cook and enjoyed being with his family. Daniel was a family man and loved everyone. He will be missed by many family and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Kim.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Kim Lam; second mother, Sophia Kim; six brothers: Nghia Huynh and wife, Nguyet, Kevin Nguyen and wife, Kelly, David Kim and wife, Hoa, Livingstone Kim and wife,Tu, Phillip Kim and wife,Loan and Samuel Kim and wife, Amy; two sisters, Christindoza Le and husband, Pat and Josephine Kim; 11 nieces; 20 nephews; and numerous other family members.
The family suggests no flowers or gifts.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019