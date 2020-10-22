Danny Lee
Wichita Falls - On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Danny Lee, loving husband, father of 3 and grandfather of 3 went to meet our Lord and Savior at the age of 64. Danny was born on April 6, 1956 in Kernersville, NC to Janie K. Lee and Raymond V. Lee.
A Rosary and Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Alex Ambrose officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
He joined the US Air Force in 1974 at the age of 18, soon after graduating from high school. He served the military for 24 years before retiring. He worked for Heartland Cable for about a year after retiring from the Air Force then worked as Contractor at Sheppard Air Force Base for 15 years.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother Janie K. Rex, step-father Franklin V. Rex, mother-in-law Helen Morales, sister in-law Nelia Morales, & brother-in law Ariel Morales.
Danny met and married the love of his life Fe Jovita Lee while stationed at Clark Air Force Base Philippines, (he claimed it was love at first sight on his part). They would have been married for 44 years on November 15th. They have 3 children Franklin Lee (43); Danny Lee Jr. (41); and Jennifer Solis (32). All 3 children live in Wichita Falls. They have 3 grandchildren, Ahrianna Thomas (14); Ashton Kai Solis (10); and Brooklyn Nicole Solis (8).
He was survived by his sister Frances N. Jameson and KT Jameson of Winston-Salem, NC, son-in-law, Josh Solis of Wichita Falls, Brother-in-law Pastor Miguel Morales III and his wife Jenny Morales of Maui, Hawaii, Sister-in-law Marigold Morales Arao and her husband Leody Arao from the Philippines, Sister-in-Law Onna M. Kingi and her son Niko Kingi of Vacaville, California, Brother-in-law Bill Salapare and his wife Joan from the Philippines, Brother-in-law Arnel Morales and his wife Alicia Morales from the Philippines, along with numerous nieces and nephews from his wife's side of the family.
Danny loved his Faith, his family, his country, his guitars, and country music. He was a member of the "6ers Team" at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church; he played the guitar at the Saturday evening Mass. Danny never missed a day praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet and reciting the Rosary at 3:00am every day 7 days a week, 365 days a year. One of his very favorite thing to do was having "jam sessions" with son DJ (middle son). They would jam for hours on end. He is such a family man that he always look forward to hanging out and spending time with his two sons and just watch "old movies".
He had a very soft heart for small children and would do anything in the world to help protect them.
Danny loved living a simple life, was a man of few words with high morals and principles; a man with very minimal "wants and needs", but can give an overabundance of LOVE.
HE HAD LITTLE BUT GAVE MUCH!!!
"For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare, not for woe! plans to give you a future full of hope. When you call me, when you go to pray to me, I will listen to you. When you look for me, you will find me".
Jeremiah 29:11-13
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a monetary donation to St Jude Children's Hospital of your choice.
