Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
1947 - 2019
Danny McShan Obituary
Danny McShan

Wichita Falls, Texas - Danny Glen McShan passed away on September 6, 2019 at the age of 72 years. A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Rev. Mike Rucker officiating. There will be a visitation following the service at the funeral home.

Danny was born on June 8, 1947 to Glen Franklin and Roxie (Evans) McShan in Wichita Falls, Texas. He attended Sam Houston Elementary School, Zundy Junior High and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1965. He was a member of the Senior Student Council and the Wichita Falls High School Football Team.

Danny enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in January 1966 and served in Viet Nam in 1966-1967. He served with the 1st AmTrac Battalion "B" Company, 4th Platoon-3rd Marine Division. Danny received the Purple Heart, the Presidential Unit Citation and the Combat Action Ribbon. Danny was engaged in Enemy Operations at "Con-Theim" Viet Nam.

Danny was proud to serve and defend the United States during the Viet Nam War. He thoroughly enjoyed attending the annual Marine reunions with all of his Marine Buddies with whom he served with in Viet Nam.

Danny was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and shooting Trap & Skeet with his friends in the Wichita Falls area. He also enjoyed restoring old model cars and taking them to antique car shows in the area.

Danny was a residential home builder in Wichita Falls, and the Dallas Metro-plex area for many years.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Roxie McShan. He is survived by his daughter Regina Salous; a sister Robin Bowling and husband Richard; two brothers, Mickey McShan and wife Jorganne; and John McShan and wife Shelley; a granddaughter Ashley Salous; his aunt Emma McShan and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staffs in the Emergency Room and Critical Care wings of United Regional Hospital for their tireless help and dedication shown to Danny.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 17, 2019
