Danny Novak
Lewisville - Services for Danny Novak of Lewisville, Texas, will be Monday, February 24th, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls. Mr. Novak passed away on Tuesday, February 11th, after a four-year battle with cancer.
Mr. Novak, 67, was born on May 1, 1952, at Wichita General Hospital, the son of Joseph and Virginia Novak. He was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School and attended classes at Midwestern State University. He served the students of the Wichita Falls, Burkburnett and Denton Independent School Districts as a custodian. He also was a long-time employee of the former Strand Theatre in Wichita Falls and also worked as an employee at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He was a life-long fan of the Wichita Falls Coyotes, Texas high school football, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Texas Rangers. He enjoyed 50's music and was a big fan of country music.
Mr. Novak was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Virginia Novak of Wichita Falls, a brother Bob Novak of Wichita Falls, aunt and uncle, Robert and Lola Laney of Burkburnett, Texas.
He is survived by a brother, Tim, of Lewisville, Texas, a cousin John Strell of Tucson, Arizona, and sister-in-law, Elinor Novak of Wichita Falls, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020