OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Danny Roberts
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
Burkburnett, TX
Danny Roberts Obituary
Danny Roberts

Wichita Falls - Danny Roberts, 61, passed away April 2, 2019.

Danny was born on February 1, 1958 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Norman and Wanda (Clingman) Roberts.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Duane Perkinson, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Danny was amazingly good at landscaping. He so loved and enjoyed it. He could take any sick plant and make it healthy and beautiful. At a young age Danny developed a love for plants with the guidance and expertise of his beloved Aunt Cora.

Danny paid his way through college by working at Smiths Gardentown on Kemp Street across from Sikes Senter Mall. There, his passion for plants intensified, along with a strong bond with the Smith family. He was adamant about saving all trees. When they were on deaths door, he would take them and nurture them back to life. Afterwards, he would plant them at Clara Cemetery west of Burkburnett. Danny's love for plants and landscaping can be seen all over at businesses and homes.

He loved visiting with people and was passionate about the library. He wrote the quarterly Friends of the Burkburnett Library Newsletter and made it enjoyable with precise detail and rhetoric. Come rain or shine, he worked tirelessly at the annual book sale.

While it breaks our hearts that he is no longer physically with us, we are grateful he has successfully reached his ultimate journey. We find comfort knowing he is with his loving parents, family members and friends in his heavenly home.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Wanda Roberts; and brother-in-law, Steve Kirkpatrick.

Survivors include sisters: Joy Kirkpatrick and Danita Cotterly; brothers: Kenney Bob and wife Janie, Rodney and wife Kathy; nieces and nephews: Melanie, Holly, Heath, Kevin, Rachelle and Justin; along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clara Cemetery, 2525 Williamson Rd, Burkburnett, TX; or The Burkburnett Library, 215 E. 4th, Burkburnett, TX.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 5, 2019
