OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Danny Skinner
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens and Brumley Funeral Home
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Jan Lee Baptist Church
Danny Skinner Jr.


1954 - 2019
Danny Skinner Jr. Obituary
Danny Skinner Jr.

Burkburnett - Danny Lee Skinner Sr., 64, of Burkburnett passed away Thursday, July 18. 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Jan Lee Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Simons officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.

Danny was born on August 29, 1954 in Nocona, Texas to W.L. "Rube" and Pat (Underwood) Skinner. Danny was a graduate of Burkburnett High School. He married Debora Bates on January 22, 1972 in Wichita Falls. Danny operated Skinner Car Wash for many years. He was also a longtime little league coach in Burkburnett. Danny was an avid outdoorsman, and crafted custom knives. His true passion was his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father; and daughter Angie Thibodeaux.

Danny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debora of Burkburnett; sons Danny Skinner Jr. and wife Chancey of Devol, Oklahoma, and Eric Skinner and wife Deana of Burkburnett; grandchildren Kaden, Brooklyn, Tyler, Kaydi, Addyson, Kaleb, and Cason; mother Pat Skinner of Burkburnett; brother Rick Skinner and wife Sheilah of Oscar, Oklahoma; and sister Kathy Dickey of Burkburnett.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 19, 2019
