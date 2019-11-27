|
Danny Wynn Campbell
Denton - Danny Wynn Campbell, 60, of Denton, TX died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence, Brookdale Denton North.
He was born August 6, 1959 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Dan and Wilma Campbell. He grew up in Wichita Falls, TX. He graduated from S. H. Rider High School. He attended Midwestern State University and graduated from Draughon's Business College with an Associate's Degree in Computer Information. He was a member of Faith Village Church of Christ in Wichita Falls, TX. and became a member of the Sherman Drive Church of Christ in Denton, TX. His favorite Bible verse was Psalm 34:19, which states, "Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the LORD delivers him out of them all."
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Wichita, Falls, TX. Weylan Deaver will officiate.
Survivors include his mother, Wilma Campbell of Denton, TX; a sister and brother-in-law; Brent and Kaycie Bowen of Denton, TX; four nephews; Ty C. Bowen of Watauga, TX, Amos C. Bowen of Denton, TX, Isaac C. Bowen of Denton, TX, Joseph C. Bowen of Denton, TX, two nieces; Leah D. Bowen of Durant, OK, Hannah C. Bowen of Denton, TX, his father, Dan W. Campbell, preceded him in death.
He was also survived by his faithful, lifelong best friend, Kenny Nordman of Flower Mound, TX.
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton, TX is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019