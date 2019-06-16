|
Daphne Humphrey Sanders
Wichita Falls - Daphne Humphrey Sanders, of Wichita Falls, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, June 15, 2019 after experiencing an unexpected stroke earlier in the week.
The family will receive friends informally from 5:00 - 6:00 pm, Sunday evening at 4606 Willow Bend Drive, Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Daphne's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Grace Church, 5214 Stone Lake Dr., Wichita Falls, with Reggie Coe officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Daphne was born March 2, 1947 in Austin, Texas, the first-born child of Gloria Brown and Charles Price Connally. She was a graduate of W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi and moved to Wichita Falls shortly after graduation in 1965 where she has made her home and raised a family. She married David Michael Humphrey with whom she had two lovely daughters, Monica June Horton and Tana Kay Cope. After David's passing in 1988, she met Neal Ray Sanders through a church group and they married in 1992. Ray became the patriarch of Daphne's family, hosting many a swim party and BBQ at their home in Iowa Park, until his passing in 2018.
In addition to her husbands, Daphne was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dixon Connally; and her daughter, Tana in 2017. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Ricky Horton; her son-in-law, Gregg Cope; her two brothers, Charles and Sam Connally; her brother-in-law, Gary Humphrey; her grandsons, Sawyer and Ethan Horton and Dalton and Jarrett Hilley; her granddaughter, Kendall Cope; two great-grandchildren, Elena and Jackson Hilley; and many close Grace Church family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Grace Church or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on June 16, 2019