Darlene Assencio
Darlene Assencio

Wichita Falls - Darlene Assencio, 65, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Darlene was born on March 8, 1955 in the now ghost town of Lobo, Texas to the late Tomas and Alicia Colaso. She married David in 1985, and the couple were married for 35 years. Darlene loved to write, especially composing poetry.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Darlene is survived by husband David; daughter Marissa Assencio; five sisters, and one brother; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
