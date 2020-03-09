|
Daron Williams
Bowie - Daron Clay Williams, 50 of Bowie, TX went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Nocona, TX.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, in the Chapel of the White Family Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Abbott officiating.
Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie, TX.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.
Daron was born November 26, 1969 in Denton, TX to Larry and Renee (Ensey) Williams. He graduated from Graham High School. Daron served his country for 8 years in the 82 Airborne division of the United States Army, and served in Desert Storm. He worked as a computer technician at the Walmart Distribution Center in Sanger for 18 years.
He is preceded in death by his mother Renee Ensey, grandparents Joy and Leta Williams and Marvin and Dorothy Laird.
Daron is survived by his parents Larry and Juanita Williams of Bowie; wife Felecia Williams of Bowie; sister Donna Fain of Jasper, TX; brothers Ray Morton of Tuttle, OK and Gary Ensey of Bowie; children Renee Campbell and Hannah Stephens; grandchildren Pahyton and Morighan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020