Darrell Craig "Diddy" Darland
Wichita Falls - Darrell Craig "Diddy" Darland, 68, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4th at Crestview Memorial Park with Ray Petty officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of Janey (Rosson) and David Howard Darland, Darrell was born on October 17, 1951, in Vernon, Texas. Darrell or "Diddy" as he was known to his family and family friends was a devoted and loving father and Diddy. He loved spending time with his family watching countless hours of their sporting events and teaching them to fix things. Darrell loved to fix up just about anything, hunt, fish and cook, and he never missed the chance to tell someone a story. Darrell loved animals and never met a dog that he didn't like.
Darrell was a jack of all trades and loved working on anything with wheels. He was a Master Automotive Technician and worked on cars for many years. Darrell ended his working career at Allred Prison where he was a Correctional Officer for 17 years.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dana Ballard Darland; children Shawna (Darland) Merchant and husband, Chad of Decatur, TX, Dustin Darland of Wichita Falls; and Stacey Darland and her longtime boyfriend Nick Healer of Bowie; grandchildren Addison and Casen Merchant; brothers Joey Darland and his wife Ginger; and David Darland of Wichita Falls. He was also survived by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 2 to May 3, 2020